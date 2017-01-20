Historic La Valencia Hotel In La Jolla, California Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Fido

The beautiful and historic La Valencia hotel opened in 1926. The Pink Lady, as it is known, rolls out the red carpet for Fido with its VIP Pet Package.

Fido is welcome in all common areas of the hotel including the MED patio and Café la Rue sidewalk seating. MED, the signature “great room” of La V offers seating on the sunny (pet-friendly) garden patio, in the comfortable main dining room with period tile work or on the breezy ocean view terrace. The food is excellent along with the ocean view.

Summer fare includes heirloom tomato and watermelon salad, lobster corn soup and grilled octopus to name just a tasty few.

La V invites doggies and their owners to feel like VIP’s with this special pampered pooch pet package

La V Dog Accessories

La V Welcome Tote Bag

Stylish Leash

Attachable Blinged Dog Bag Dispenser

Bottled Water

Healthy Dog Treats

Lightweight foldable dog water dish

La V Dog Tag “VIP” Collar Accessory

Daily Dining Credit $25 for owner/pet to dine al fresco

Guest Room Amenities

Dog bed, stainless water & food bowls

Pet Compendium listing local services, parks & dog beaches

Nightly Turndown Service

Pooch Posts – allow us to feature your pet on our Instagram/Facebook Pages *complimentary

A la Carte Amenities & Concierge Services

Unleash your fitness! Menu of doggie yoga, boot camp, kayak or surf lessons for you and your dog

Canine Massage Therapy

*Please contact concierge for availability and price list.

Rates starting at $350 per night ($30 pet fee per night included).

The Pink Lady of La Jolla

1132 Prospect Street

La Jolla, CA 92037

(858) 454-0771

http://lavalencia.com