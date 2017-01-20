WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Historic La Valencia Hotel In La Jolla, California Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Fido

January 20, 2017 2:37 PM

 

The beautiful and historic La Valencia hotel opened in 1926. The Pink Lady, as it is known, rolls out the red carpet for Fido with its VIP Pet Package.

Fido is welcome in all common areas of the hotel including the MED patio and Café la Rue sidewalk seating. MED, the signature “great room” of La V offers seating on the sunny (pet-friendly) garden patio, in the comfortable main dining room with period tile work or on the breezy ocean view terrace. The food is excellent along with the ocean view.

Summer fare includes heirloom tomato and watermelon salad, lobster corn soup and grilled octopus to name just a tasty few.

La V invites doggies and their owners to feel like VIP’s with this special pampered pooch pet package

La V Dog Accessories

  • La V Welcome Tote Bag
  • Stylish Leash
  • Attachable Blinged Dog Bag Dispenser
  • Bottled Water
  • Healthy Dog Treats
  • Lightweight foldable dog water dish
  • La V Dog Tag “VIP” Collar Accessory

Daily Dining Credit $25 for owner/pet to dine al fresco

Guest Room Amenities

  • Dog bed, stainless water & food bowls
  • Pet Compendium listing local services, parks & dog beaches
  • Nightly Turndown Service

Pooch Posts – allow us to feature your pet on our Instagram/Facebook Pages *complimentary

A la Carte Amenities & Concierge Services

  • Unleash your fitness! Menu of doggie yoga, boot camp, kayak or surf lessons for you and your dog
  • Canine Massage Therapy

*Please contact concierge for availability and price list.

Rates starting at $350 per night ($30 pet fee per night included).

The Pink Lady of La Jolla
1132 Prospect Street
La Jolla, CA 92037
(858) 454-0771
http://lavalencia.com

