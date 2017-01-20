WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Sierra Could See More Blizzard Conditions Over Weekend

January 20, 2017 7:57 AM
DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra through the weekend as the high country braces for more intense weather.

Some areas could even see blizzard conditions, forecasters say.

The warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday. Expect snow for all areas of the Sierra from Friday into Saturday morning.

After a short break, the strongest of the storms is expected to arrive Saturday night and continue into Monday morning. About 3 to 6 feet of snow could fall above the 7000’ level, while 2 to 4 feet of snow could fall at lake level.

A period of wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible Saturday night into Sunday night, forecasters say. Sierra ridge winds could also gust up to 100 mph on Saturday – and even 120 mph overnight into Sunday.

Authorities are advising people to avoid travel if possible, especially as areas could see blizzard conditions late Saturday night through Sunday evening. Forecasters warn travel may become impossible on Sunday.

