Whiteout Conditions Expected In Sierra As Next Storm Rolls Through

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area. It’s in effect from now until early Monday morning.

They are warning residents of three to six feet of snow and winds reaching over 100 miles per hour in some parts. The worst is expected late Saturday with possible whiteout conditions.

The county is also urging residents to be prepared for possible power outages and chances of getting snowed in.

Works crews are trying to get ahead of this weekend’s storm by working to keep roadways clear.

“We have an incredible roads crew that are out 24-7 clearing our roads. Really, just trying to stay on top of things,” explained Phebe Bell, a program manager for Placer County.

Bell says road safety is just part of what they are working on. The county will be fully staffed this weekend as they prepare for what this next storm brings. They are warning locals to do the same.

“It’s important for people to really pay attention to the weather. If things get really bad, stay off the roads and let the trucks do their work,” said Bell.

That’s why folks like Evelyn Gamez and her boyfriend spent Friday night getting food and supplies. They’re worried about power outages and getting stuck at home.

“We are just came to the store get some groceries and water and necessary items so we don’t have to drive in this craziness,” said Gamez, who lives in Truckee.

The county is recommending residents take the time to clear the snow from their roofs and driveways ahead of the storm. That’s exactly what Harry Hawthorne, who has lived in Truckee for the past three years, did all day Friday.

“Today, going up on top of the roof, pushing snow off the roof and digging out cars, pulling ice off of windows, breaking everything you can,” said Hawthorne, as he described his day.

But for Dan Wells, who just moved to Truckee this week, he wasn’t aware of this weekend’s weather warning.

“No. Not really. I haven’t planned or prepped too much. Didn’t realize it was going to be that strong. I think its going to be an interesting weekend,” said Wells, who is now rushing around to gather supplies and quickly learning how to live like the locals.

The county says they will be fully staffed this weekend in case of major emergencies. They are also cautioning residents to have at least a few days worth of supplies at home and to charge all electronic devices.

The National Weather Service is suggesting residents stay indoors, if at all possible, especially due to whiteout conditions, which are expected as soon as Saturday.