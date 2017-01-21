WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Journalist George Krimsky, Who Covered Manson Arrest, Dies

January 21, 2017 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A journalist and author who covered Charles Manson’s arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activities in the Soviet Union and who later wrote about media issues has died in Connecticut. George Krimsky was 75.

His family says he died Friday after a battle with lung cancer.

Krimsky grew up in New York, California and Connecticut. After three years of military service he became a newspaper reporter in Waterbury, Connecticut.

In 1969 he began working for The Associated Press in Los Angeles, where he covered Manson’s arrest following the killings of actress Sharon Tate and several other people and an earthquake in the San Fernando Valley. He later worked for the AP in the Soviet Union and the Middle East.

He left the AP in 1985 to help establish what became the International Center for Journalists in Washington, D.C.

 

