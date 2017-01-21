Thousands Of Protesters Gather In Sacramento For Women’s March

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands took to the streets for the Women’s March on Sacramento this morning in an effort to get the attention of their government leaders.

While women’s rights and human rights were at the forefront, folks who showed up touched on many issues.

The crowds were large and loud at Southside Park.

“Honestly, this is a rally, a peaceful march and rally,” said Tracie Stafford, an activist and an emcee of the march.

Rachel from Davis shares why she's marching in solidarity w/ thousands around the world #WomensMarch @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/AjTUwqC0oR — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) January 21, 2017

Protesters were ready to send a message to their leaders and each other at the march.

“The focus is women’s rights and equality for all,” she said. “The purpose is to get those folks, especially women who are afraid and fearful and in pain give them focus,” she added.

She hopes the march can help women make a difference

“We’re giving them an outlet to come out and get organized to actually move our world forward,” said Stafford.

The crowd chanted: “Love not hate, that’s what makes America great.”

“There are a lot of issues, but mainly for me, I want to protect her future — that’s the most important thing to me,” said Stephanie Teague.

Chanting "Love trumps hate" massive crowds march in solidarity in Sacramento #WomensMarch @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/A2J9n1lBI3 — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) January 21, 2017

There were lots of men and children at the march as well.

“I came out today because I was scared and afraid after the big vote. I wanted to show my daughter that she had a voice and that there are people who support her in this nation,” said Jeremy Khoo.

Whatever the reason, people made their way by thousands to the capitol to show their solidarity.

A HUGE but very orderly crowd at the Capitol now… #womensmarch #sacramento pic.twitter.com/VSmpowMWSr — Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) January 21, 2017

“I think we’re going through a lot of changes as a country and it’s time for us to unite and stick together as a people,” said Mirko Previsic, who participated in the march.

“If we come together, we can truly make a difference. That’s what this is about,” Stafford said.

Buses shuttled people to Sacramento from all over and as far away as Los Angeles. Nineteen thousand people were expected to come. Organizers believe around that many came for the day’s activities.