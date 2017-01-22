WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Neon Piece Of Rock ‘N’ Roll History Going Up For Auction

January 22, 2017 7:43 PM

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A bright neon piece of rock ‘n’ roll history is going up for auction in Maine.

A marquee from the legendary Los Angeles club, Whisky a Go Go, will be sold Wednesday by Saco River Auction Co. in Biddeford, Maine.

The 13-foot sign adorned the West Hollywood club in the ’80s and ’90s, during the heyday of punk, new wave and grunge. The weathered marquee says simply, “The Whisky.” It was replaced in 2004 with a new sign that restored the club’s full name, “Whisky a Go Go.”

The club opened in 1964. Over the years, acts included Led Zeppelin, the Doors, Janis Joplin, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Frank Zappa and the Ramones.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

