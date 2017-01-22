WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Your weather pics

Storms Knock Out Power For Thousands In Northern California

January 22, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: California Storm, Power Outages, weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of Northern Californians woke up without power on Sunday morning after overnight winds caused trees to fall and knock over power lines in many areas.  At 6:30 AM SMUD’s outage website showed 47 different outages with over 15,000 customers without power.

PG&E’s outage website also showed outages in Yolo, Placer, Nevada, San Joaquin, Amador and Calaveras counties.

High winds complicate the efforts as it can be dangerous for crews to climb power poles and work on the lines.

On Friday, utility companies and local authorities urged customers to charge their cell phones and stock up on supplies and firewood before the storm hit, especially in more rural areas.

To report an outage, PG&E customers can call 1-800-PGE-5000.  SMUD customers can call 1-888-456-7683

This story is developing, check back for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia