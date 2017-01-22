Storms Knock Out Power For Thousands In Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands of Northern Californians woke up without power on Sunday morning after overnight winds caused trees to fall and knock over power lines in many areas. At 6:30 AM SMUD’s outage website showed 47 different outages with over 15,000 customers without power.

PG&E’s outage website also showed outages in Yolo, Placer, Nevada, San Joaquin, Amador and Calaveras counties.

High winds complicate the efforts as it can be dangerous for crews to climb power poles and work on the lines.

On Friday, utility companies and local authorities urged customers to charge their cell phones and stock up on supplies and firewood before the storm hit, especially in more rural areas.

To report an outage, PG&E customers can call 1-800-PGE-5000. SMUD customers can call 1-888-456-7683

