As Snow Piles On, Caltrans Fells Concerning Trees

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Caltrans is concerned about the impact of heavy snow on trees in the Sierra.

Crews took advantage of some dry days last week to chop down some possibly dangerous trees.

The concern comes after previous heavy snow toppled twenty trees on Highway 89, killing one person and hitting three cars.

“Every time I drive down, I am looking at trees that might be threatening,” said Charlie Harrington with Caltrans.

After years of drought, some trees are dead on the inside – making them even more of a hazard.