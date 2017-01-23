CHP Investigating Deadly Accident Off Capital City Freeway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in a car near Cal Expo on Business 80.
California Highway Patrol says they were called to the scene Monday morning to investigate a bumper in the roadway.
The officer who responded soon found a car on the shoulder. A person soon found dead inside the car, CHP says.
Investigators believe the accident happened overnight. CHP is currently looking for any possible witnesses of the accident.