SoCal Police Department Testing Out Giving Tracking Devices To Dementia Patients

January 23, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Alzheimer's, dementia

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Police in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale are hoping to reduce the time it takes to find missing people diagnosed with dementia by providing patients with tracking devices.

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that the Glendale Police Department has partnered with the nonprofit group Project Lifesaver to provide tracking devices to families with members who suffer from cognitive issues such as Alzheimer’s disease of autism. If that relative wanders away, the device would allow authorities to find that person in minutes instead of hours.

Glendale police Sgt. Traci Fox says 15 people are currently enrolled in the program, which costs $375 per person for the first year.

Fox says the tracker program is a short-term solution for those with wandering relatives. She says families should still look for other ways to keep relatives from walking out.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

