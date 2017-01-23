Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Dies In Car Wreck

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has passed away.

CNN reports that the 25-year-old was in the Dominican Republic over the weekend and passed away following a car accident. Ventura pitched in both the 2014 and 2015 Wolrd Series, and had a 38-31 career pitching record.

Rest In Peace to another young baseball great taken too soon. #YordanoVentura https://t.co/KMVajtsNYH —

Hayden Stuart (@HaydoTx) January 22, 2017

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said “Our prayers right now are with Yordano’s family as we mourn this young man’s passing. He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

Former major leaguer Andy Marte, 33, died in a separate crash on the same day. He played for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, and Arizona Diamondbacks.