Tracy Woman, 18, Crashes Into Rain-Swollen Alameda County Creek

January 23, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: Tracy

FREMONT (AP) – The search for a missing 18-year-old woman whose car plunged into a rushing creek southeast of San Francisco is set to resume.

KNTV reports the woman’s vehicle collided with another car and went off the roadway and into Alameda Creek near the city of Fremont on Saturday.

The woman’s name was not released, but she is reportedly from Tracy.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says the massive weekend storms hampered recovery efforts.

Authorities are trying to reduce the water volume in the creek.

The San Francisco Bay Area is under a flash flood watch that continues through.

The National Weather Service reports that San Francisco is experiencing the sixth-wettest January on record to date. Forecaster Brian Mejia says rain totals in the Bay Area over the last 48 hours ranged between half an inch and 3 inches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia