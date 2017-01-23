Tracy Woman, 18, Crashes Into Rain-Swollen Alameda County Creek

FREMONT (AP) – The search for a missing 18-year-old woman whose car plunged into a rushing creek southeast of San Francisco is set to resume.

KNTV reports the woman’s vehicle collided with another car and went off the roadway and into Alameda Creek near the city of Fremont on Saturday.

The woman’s name was not released, but she is reportedly from Tracy.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says the massive weekend storms hampered recovery efforts.

Authorities are trying to reduce the water volume in the creek.

The San Francisco Bay Area is under a flash flood watch that continues through.

The National Weather Service reports that San Francisco is experiencing the sixth-wettest January on record to date. Forecaster Brian Mejia says rain totals in the Bay Area over the last 48 hours ranged between half an inch and 3 inches.

