VIDEO: Here’s Why I-80 In The Sierra Was Closed On Sunday

DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) – The video posted by Caltrans says it all.
Another storm with blizzard conditions hit the Sierra over the weekend. As can be seen in this video posted by Caltrans, conditions near Donner Summit were so bad that it was literally snowing sideways.
The blizzard forced Caltrans to close Interstate 80 until early Sunday morning. Chain controls are still in effect.
Highway 50 also saw some closures Sunday due to avalanche control. Chain controls are also still in effect just above Placerville.
Monday morning, Caltrans reported that State Route 89 is closed from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley Road due to an avalanche.