Best Comedy Shows Coming To Sacramento In Spring 2017

By Valerie Heimerich As Sacramento emerges from the winter doldrums, there are plenty of opportunities to get ones’ funny bone tickled this spring. From high intensity to more low key laughs, there are so many comedic options it was hard to narrow the calendar down. Below are five good picks.

High Anxiety Variety Show

First Festival

Riverwalk Park

651 2nd St.

West Sacramento, CA 95605

www.firstfestivalsacramento.com First FestivalRiverwalk Park651 2nd St.West Sacramento, CA 95605 Date: May 6, 2017 Sacramento locals Cory Barringer and Cameron Betts are long-time friends, bandmates and comedic co-conspirators; the dynamic duo are also the founding fathers and hosts of the High Anxiety Variety Show. A riotous mix of comedy, music, interviews, crowd participation and angst, the Variety Show is the comic headliner for the 2017 First Festival, and will be doing a live podcast from the event. Funny-man, performer and all around good guy Cristian Amaral is part of the High Anxiety troupe, as are bands including Bachelor Paradise, Dog Rifle, Silver Spoons, Rich Corporation and Josiah Gathing & The Palsy Bells. A grass roots music event, First Festival brings together many of the things Sac residents hold dear – craft beer, humor, food, art, shopping and great bands. A variety of entertainment will be offered the 2-day festival, which is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 6 – 7, 2017.

Bianca Del Rio

Crest Theatre

1013 K St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 476-3356

www.crestsacramento.com Crest Theatre1013 K St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 476-3356 Date: May 6, 2017 at 8 p.m. Comedian, actor and costume designer Roy Haylock brings his fabulous force-of-nature alter ego, Bianca Del Rio, to the Crest for a special, one-night performance. Known for razor-sharp wit and the vocabulary of a sailor, Del Rio was the winner of season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and comes to Sacramento as part of her "Not Today Satan" comedy tour.

Sacramento Improv Marathon

Sacramento Comedy Spot

1050 20th St., Suite 130

Sacramento, CA 95811

(916) 444-3137

sacimprovmarathon.com Sacramento Comedy Spot1050 20th St., Suite 130Sacramento, CA 95811(916) 444-3137 Date: March 31 – April 2, 2017 The Sacramento Improv Marathon is a 3-day celebration of the unique, spontaneous and vastly entertaining art of improvisational comedy. The event includes the work of local improv stars and comedians from around the country, with special guest performers dropping by throughout the days. In addition to being a venue for nightly comedy and for the event, Comedy Spot has Northern California’s largest comedy school; the marathon includes a variety of workshops for aspiring improv artists. The festival promises to provide even more hilarity than during the highly successful inaugural launch in 2016. Tickets are available by day or for the entire run of the marathon. The marathon is operated by the Sacramento Comedy Foundation, a nonprofit foundation focused on the cultural and artistic renaissance of the region.