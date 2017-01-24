Gov. Brown To Deliver 14th State Of The State Address

January 24, 2017 8:04 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Jerry Brown will deliver his 14th State of the State address Tuesday morning.

The governor is expected to talk about a range of topics including the Affordable Care Act, climate change, and his usual cautions about the California budget.

One positive note could be the state’s drought situation. The drought has eased thanks to the storms that have hammered the state.

The state of the state ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol.

