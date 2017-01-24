Hour 1

The guys start the Lo-Down talking about the Kings win over the Pistons last night. Then the guys came up with the idea of a “Star Swap” in the NBA where a team could switch star players for a week to see how they would do on a different team. Next, the guys talk about both the Cavaliers and Warriors both losing last night. The guys finished the show talking more NBA talking about Russell Westbrook and James Harden’s stat lines last night. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-137.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with the news that Ben Roethlisberger might retire, and then get in to “Three The Hard Way.” The guys then somehow got on to love songs, and Ken’s dislike for 90’s love songs. Finally, the guys ended the hour talking about the NCAA giving and “in season” look at Championship Brackets in February. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-238.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys ask, “Which quarterback gains the most from a Super Bowl Win Tom Brady, or Matt Ryan”? The guys then started debating Peyton Manning’s career. Finally, the guys end the show talking about Steve Kerr’s thoughts on the players All-Star voting. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-338.mp3

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here