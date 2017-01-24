South Dakota Declares Pornography A Health Risk

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota senators have unanimously passed a resolution calling pornography a public health crisis that warrants the attention given to other statewide epidemics.

Republican Sen. Jenna Netherton of Sioux Falls says South Dakota should join other states in trying to educate the public about the harms of porn and prevent children from watching it.

Netherton sponsored the resolution. She says porn “harms men, women and children” and has gained a broader influence due to the increased use of smartphones and the internet in younger generations.

The resolution says porn leads to risky sexual activity, eating disorders and low self-esteem.

A Virginia lawmaker has proposed a similar resolution this year and Utah state legislators did the same last year, declaring it ruins marriages and the innocence of children.

