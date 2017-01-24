WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Tracy Teen Not Found In Car Recovered From Alameda Creek

January 24, 2017 3:49 PM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) – Crews have towed the car of a missing woman out of a swollen creek in Northern California but the 18-year-old woman’s body was not found inside it.

Alameda County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly says the car was pulled out of Alameda Creek Tuesday, three days after Jayda Jenkins apparently lost control during a rainstorm and plunged into the surging waters.

Kelly says her seat belt was unfastened and that several windows were broken out.

Jayda Jenkins’s mother, Denielle Jenkins, says rescuers are searching the creek and its banks for her daughter and that she is hopeful they can find her alive.

Authorities on Monday located the silver 2000 Honda Accord with the help of a drone carrying 3D image camera but the raging creek prevented them from reaching it.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

