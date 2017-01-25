Accidental Explosion Kills Squaw Valley Ski Patroller

January 25, 2017 12:03 AM By Jennifer McGraw

SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) — The majestic mountain is normally bustling with skiers, instead the lifts were stalled, and workers sent home to mourn the loss of a loved one.

“All I can tell you is it didn’t feel right to operate the ski resort given the circumstances,” said Andy Wirth, President of Squaw valley Alpine Meadows.

Officials say Joe Zuiches was running avalanche patrol on the Gold Coast Ridge in Squaw Valley, a place he knew well. But something went tragically wrong and a hand charger detonated.

“The hand Chargers are relatively safe and they are used all over the United States, so this is kind of unique to have something like this happen,” said Lt. Alfredo Guiteron

From roadways to ski resorts, experts in avalanche technology are having to constantly find ways to ensure safety.

One those systems is called Gazex. It’s a way for experts to control an avalanche while not on the mountain.

“If we didn’t do that I’d be either taking people out of their cars,” said Thor Dyson with the Department of Transportation in Nevada.

He said Gazex allows them to trigger an avalanche from a remote control, never putting someone in harms way, but it isn’t always effective.

“This year we have so much snow away from the Gazex area, which I think is true everywhere, so that’s when you need to be mobile and go to those locations,” he said.

One of those locations Joe was monitoring this Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe it was the very detonating device used to protect other skiers that ultimately led to his death.

“Our patrollers are among The most professional quite literally in North America, if not the world, highly trained and Joe was considered one of the best of the best,” Wirth said.

