Arrest Made In 1982 Murder Of Vacaville Teen

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the cold case murder of a Vacaville teenager.

Back in 1982, De Anna Lynn Johnson went to a party but never came home. Her body was later found within walking distance of her home. She was 14-years-old.

According to the Vacaville Reporter, the case went cold until 2001 when a man was arrested for the killing of a Butte County resident.

In recent years, more and more evidence has pointed at that man – 51-year-old Marvin Ray Markle – being the primary suspect in Johnson’s murder.

Wednesday, Vacaville detectives will talk about the case and possibly what led them to finally arrest Markle. Johnson’s mother is also expected to speak at the press conference.