Dodgers Acquire OF Brett Eibner From A’s For Minor Leaguer

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich.

Eibner combined to hit .193 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBIs with Kansas City and Oakland in his first big-league season last year. He also appeared in a combined 54 games with Triple-A Omaha and Nashville, hitting .289 with nine doubles, 12 homers and 34 RBIs.

The 28-year-old outfielder from San Diego has spent six years in the minors after being drafted by the Royals in the second round of the 2010 first-year player draft out of Arkansas. He had been designated for assignment by the A’s last week.

Tarsovich combined to hit .221 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 90 games with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa last year. In two minor league seasons, the 25-year-old infielder has hit .236 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 27 games. He was selected by the Dodgers in the 22nd round of the 2015 first-year player draft out of Virginia Military Institute.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias for assignment. The 27-year-old was 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games (15 starts) over three years with the Dodgers after making his big league debut in 2014.

In a separate deal announced Wednesday, the A’s agreed to terms with infielder Adam Rosales on a one-year contract for the upcoming season.

Rosales hit. 229 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs in 105 games with San Diego last year. The 33-year-old right-handed hitter started 53 games for the Padres at third base, second base, shortstop and left field. He previously played with Oakland from 2010-13.

To create a roster spot, the A’s designated left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton for assignment.

