McDonald’s Giving Away 100 Bottles Of Special Sauce At Just 1 Sacramento Restaurant

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — McDonald’s is trying to lure customers into its store to try new versions of its Big Mac by giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The giveaway is happening on Thursday, January 26. Just one McDonald’s location in Sacramento will have it. It’s on 2320 Fair Oaks Boulevard, across the street from Pavilions Shopping Center.

According to a McDonald’s spokesperson, only 100 bottles up for grabs, and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. When you get to the counter, you have to say the special code phrase, “There’s a Big Mac for That,” in order to get the sauce.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components_”Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

