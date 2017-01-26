‘Exceptional Drought’ Conditions Completely Gone As Storms Add Up

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For the first time in a long time, no part of California is in exceptional drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released new data Thursday morning. Storm after storm hitting California in January has finally put a dent in the state’s drought.

For the 1st time in a LONG time-no portion of #Califonia is in the "Exceptional Drought" category #USDroughtMonitor pic.twitter.com/uHS6CRmdjZ — Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) January 26, 2017

Last week, there 2.13 percent of the state was in exceptional drought conditions. This was already a significant drop from the previous month, when 21.04 percent of the state was in extreme drought conditions.

This time last year, 40.21 percent of the state was in an exceptional drought.

Part of #CA had been in "ExceptionalDrought" since the week of Jan 28,2014 – nearly 3 yrs to the day that we emerge from that category today — Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) January 26, 2017

The last time no part of California was in the exceptional drought category was back on Jan. 28, 2014.

While no part of California is in exceptional drought conditions, 2.16 percent of the state remains in an extreme drought. Another 26.46 percent remains in severe drought. Still, these numbers are also vast improvements from last week and a complete reversal from last year.