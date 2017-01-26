WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

‘Exceptional Drought’ Conditions Completely Gone As Storms Add Up

January 26, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: California drought

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For the first time in a long time, no part of California is in exceptional drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released new data Thursday morning. Storm after storm hitting California in January has finally put a dent in the state’s drought.

Last week, there 2.13 percent of the state was in exceptional drought conditions. This was already a significant drop from the previous month, when 21.04 percent of the state was in extreme drought conditions.

This time last year, 40.21 percent of the state was in an exceptional drought.

The last time no part of California was in the exceptional drought category was back on Jan. 28, 2014.

While no part of California is in exceptional drought conditions, 2.16 percent of the state remains in an extreme drought. Another 26.46 percent remains in severe drought. Still, these numbers are also vast improvements from last week and a complete reversal from last year.

