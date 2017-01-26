PG&E Crews Scour Folsom Neighborhood Looking For Gas Leaks

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A fleet of PG&E trucks is driving through Folsom neighborhoods, looking for gas leaks.

It was prompted after PG&E says a system detected an overpressure event at a regulator station near the interaction of Oak Avenue Parkway and East Bidwell in Folsom.

“We’ve made the area safe, that was our first priority,” said Lynsey Paulo with PG&E. “There is a substantial response out here. This is not something that happens every day, but it does happen.”

PG&E confirms crews have already shut down the regulator station to lower the gas pressure in the pipeline.

Now comes the challenge of trying to figure how this happened.

“They are doing leak detection surveys of in and around the Folsom area trying to identify whether there are any issues within the system and if there are we will fix them immediately,” Paulo said.

PG&E says crews are working in many different ways to find the root of the problem.

“Both on foot and with our ‘bacaro’ vehicle, which is a gas detection vehicle,” Paulo said. “It’s a thousand times more sensitive than the hand tools that you will see some folks using today in the Folsom area.”

PG&E says if you do smell gas in your house, get out call 9-1-1 and PG&E immediately.

The City of Folsom says PG&E crews could be surveying neighborhoods over the next several days.