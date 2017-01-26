UC System Approves First Tuition Increase In 7 Years

January 26, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The University of California has approved its first tuition increase in seven years.

The university system’s Board of Regents voted Thursday for the plan to increase tuition by 2.5 percent a year during its meeting in San Francisco.

The vote came after UC President Janet Napolitano called for the annual tuition increase of $282 and a bump in fees by $54 for the 2017-18 school year.

Many students have vocally opposed an increase.

Critics have said higher tuition puts too much burden on students already struggling to pay for their educations.

Napolitano said hikes are needed to maintain quality of at the 10 campuses that comprise the nation’s largest public university system, where the student population has grown each year and state funding has been cut. Tuition has been frozen since 2011.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia