VIDEO: Live Power Lines Fall, Trap Several People Inside Vehicles

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dashcam footage captured the moment when a live power line fell onto a moving big rig and other cars in Sacramento.
The scene was on Bannon Street, west of N 7th Street.
Sacramento Fire says around noon Thursday, live power lines came down onto the big rig and several cars in the area. Three people were trapped inside their vehicles, authorities say.
A SMUD crew was called to the scene and was able to de-energize the lines, allowing people to get out safely.
No one was hurt in the incident, Sacramento Fire says.
Exactly why the lines came down is still under investigation.