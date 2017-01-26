VIDEO: Live Power Lines Fall, Trap Several People Inside Vehicles

January 26, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dashcam footage captured the moment when a live power line fell onto a moving big rig and other cars in Sacramento.

The scene was on Bannon Street, west of N 7th Street.

Sacramento Fire says around noon Thursday, live power lines came down onto the big rig and several cars in the area. Three people were trapped inside their vehicles, authorities say.

A SMUD crew was called to the scene and was able to de-energize the lines, allowing people to get out safely.

No one was hurt in the incident, Sacramento Fire says.

Exactly why the lines came down is still under investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia