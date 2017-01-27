IKEA Beach Chairs Can Collapse, Cut Off Fingertips; Recall Ordered

CBS SF) — Swedish furniture maker IKEA has recalled a number of beach chairs because the chairs can amputate fingertips or collapse during use.

The beach chairs with the product name MYSINGÖ are foldable, wooden base chairs with an attached fabric seat.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said IKEA has received 13 reports of incidents worldwide, including 10 injuries – six of which resulted in fingertip amputations.

Three of the incidents were reported in the U.S.

The MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are labeled with article numbers on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.

The article numbers involved in the recall are:

902.280.08

302.580.79

502.851.66

802.873.95

002.931.40

303.120.24

503.120.23

003.120.25 The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the MYSINGSÖ chairs and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund.

IKEA said a receipt is not required for a refund. For more information, call IKEA at:(888) 966-4532.