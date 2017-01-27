IKEA Recalls Beach Chairs After Reports Of Collapsing, Fingertip Amputations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – IKEA has issued a recall of its colorful beach chairs over concerns they could collapse and pose falling and fingertip amputation hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Friday. About 33,400 MYSINGSÖ chairs sold to consumers are affected by the recall.

At least 13 incidents of the chair failing have been reported worldwide. Of those, 10 incidents saw injuries – and 6 resulted in fingertip amputations.

Three of the incidents were reported in the US, including one of the fingertip amputations.

The following list are the chairs being recalled. Consumers can check on the labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric for the article number.

Consumers can call IKEA at (888) 966-4532 for replacement and refund information.