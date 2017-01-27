WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

IKEA Recalls Beach Chairs After Reports Of Collapsing, Fingertip Amputations

January 27, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: IKEA, Recall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – IKEA has issued a recall of its colorful beach chairs over concerns they could collapse and pose falling and fingertip amputation hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Friday. About 33,400 MYSINGSÖ chairs sold to consumers are affected by the recall.

At least 13 incidents of the chair failing have been reported worldwide. Of those, 10 incidents saw injuries – and 6 resulted in fingertip amputations.

Three of the incidents were reported in the US, including one of the fingertip amputations.

The following list are the chairs being recalled. Consumers can check on the labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric for the article number.

ikea recall2 IKEA Recalls Beach Chairs After Reports Of Collapsing, Fingertip Amputations

Consumers can call IKEA at (888) 966-4532 for replacement and refund information.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia