REPORT: Matt Barnes Turning Himself In For Misdemeanor Charges

January 27, 2017 12:45 PM
Matt Barnes is reportedly turning himself in for his involvement in a nightclub brawl last month.

According to Rocco Parascandola of the New York Daily News, Barnes will surrender “possibly as soon as next week” as he faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation at a nightclub in Chelsea.

The alleged altercation took place in New York City on December 5th, after the Sacramento Kings played against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Barnes was wanted for allegedly “choking a woman in the club and punching two other people who tried to intervene.”

