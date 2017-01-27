The Week is Done and We Fixed Everything: The Lo-Down – 1/27

January 27, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: California Chrome, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking some tennis with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer meeting up this weekend in the Australian Open. The guys also talked about the NBA All Star selections and if their were any snubs this year.  They finished up the hour with Jason Jones, KHTK Kings Insider/Sacramento Bee, to talk about the Kings road trip and he gives his prediction for the Royal Rumble this Sunday.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Molly Riley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Molly Riley/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the troubles with the Chicago Bulls and talk about Rajon Rondo’s leadership. After that the guys get in to “Three The Hard Way.” Next, Todd Schrupp, TV G, joins the guys to talk about California Chrome’s final race at the Pegasus Cup.  The guys ended the hour talking about Coach Krzyzewski banning the basketball team from the locker room and banning them from wearing Duke sportswear on Campus for their play. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about yesterday’s Pro Bowl Skills Challenge and how it was surprisingly good.  Next, the guys talked about Kyle Shanahan possibly pushing for a job for his dad, Mike Shanahan. The guys also talked about Teddy Bridgewater possibly missing the 2017 season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Listen to hour three here:

 

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia