Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking some tennis with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer meeting up this weekend in the Australian Open. The guys also talked about the NBA All Star selections and if their were any snubs this year. They finished up the hour with Jason Jones, KHTK Kings Insider/Sacramento Bee, to talk about the Kings road trip and he gives his prediction for the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-144.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the troubles with the Chicago Bulls and talk about Rajon Rondo's leadership. After that the guys get in to "Three The Hard Way." Next, Todd Schrupp, TV G, joins the guys to talk about California Chrome's final race at the Pegasus Cup. The guys ended the hour talking about Coach Krzyzewski banning the basketball team from the locker room and banning them from wearing Duke sportswear on Campus for their play.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-245.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about yesterday's Pro Bowl Skills Challenge and how it was surprisingly good. Next, the guys talked about Kyle Shanahan possibly pushing for a job for his dad, Mike Shanahan. The guys also talked about Teddy Bridgewater possibly missing the 2017 season.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-345.mp3

