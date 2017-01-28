Woman Relieved After Sister’s Killers Sentenced, 43 Years Later

January 28, 2017 12:12 AM By Jennifer McGraw

OLIVEHURST – Two men were sentenced in a 43-year-old cold case, and a victim’s sister was finally able to share her relief.

“I hope Satan meets them at the gate and they rot in hell,” said Shirley Derryberry.

Looking back at her 13-year-old sister, Shirley couldn’t hold back tears.

“It makes me sad,” she cried.

Lives taken too soon, 13-year-old Doris Derryberry and 12-year-old Valerie Lane were last seen at the Linda mall. The next day their bodies found in a field.

For 43 years their families left to wonder who did it.

“It haunted us, without us knowing and tormented the community,” said Doris’ nephew Stan Vantassel, Shirley’s son.

“Somewhere in this little community is a murderer,” Shirley added.

Thanks to new DNA evidence testing, 65-year-old cousins, Larry Don Patterson and William Lloyd Harbour were charged with rape and murder.

Both were 22 at the time of the killings and lived just around the corner.

“And as I sit here I can tell you now she gave them hell on that river bank because that’s how she was,” Shirley said.

The cousins were sentenced to life in prison—one pleading guilty and the other no contest. Then during the sentencing Patterson asked to withdraw his plea.

“I wanted to climb across that wall yesterday and choke them, but that puts me in the same category they’re in,” she said. “When the life is gone out of them I will have closure.

Shirley said her parents died never knowing who killed Doris. It always left them wondering the woman she could’ve become.

“But she’ll always be in my heart,” she said.

Because this happened back in 1973, the laws were different and the cousins were sentenced to life in prison.

They will be eligible for parole every four years, only furthering the torment they’ve always had to live with.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia