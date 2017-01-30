WEATHER: Wet weather arrives Wednesday • Weather center | River & creek levels | Weather app

Adelson Family Pulls Out Of Proposed Las Vegas NFL Stadium

January 30, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Football. NFL, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sports

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of a major backer of a proposed Las Vegas NFL stadium has withdrawn its support for the stadium.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Adelsons “will no longer be involved in any facet of the stadium discussion.”

The proposed $1.9 billion stadium was a big selling point on a potential bid to get the Oakland Raiders to move to Sin City. Part of that bid included $650 million from the Adelsons.

The Raiders had announced plans and filed paperwork to potentially move the team by next season. NFL owners are expected to vote on the plan in less than two months.

 

 

 

