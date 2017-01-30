Deputies Kill Central California Man Who Reported Home Intruders

January 30, 2017 10:32 AM
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Authorities in Central California say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who dialed 911 and then answered the door armed with a handgun and machete.

Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti says that the 45-year-old man had reported on the phone 10 intruders in his home before dawn Monday; upon arrival deputies found no such disturbance.

Botti says deputies first fired a stun gun when the man refused to put down the weapons. That had no effect.

He says that the man came at the deputies with the machete, prompting them to open fire.

Botti says the man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two adults and three sleeping children were also in the home. None were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

