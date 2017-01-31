Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings loss last night to the Philadelphia 76ers last night. Next, the guys talked about Demarcus Cousins huge night last night and they talk about the road trip over all. The guys then spent some time with Steve Berman, The Bay Area Sports Guy, to talk about the 49ers hiring John Lynch as GM and what the future looks like for the 49ers. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-146.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talk about the NFL rejecting an ad from GNC because it is seen as a “prohibited company” in the NFL. The guys finished the hour talking about the Cavs holding a free agent workout, and if it will help them down the stretch to try and repeat as NBA Champions. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-248.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Raiders move to Vegas might be in trouble after Sheldon Adelson pulled out. They also talk about Lebron James and Charles Barkley’s beef. They also talked about Dana White saying how he thinks Ronda Rousey is done with MMA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-348.mp3

You can subscribe to The Lo-Down Podcast here