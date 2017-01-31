WEATHER: Wet weather arrives Wednesday • Weather center | River & creek levels | Weather app

Organizers Reveal 575-Mile Tour Of California Route

January 31, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Tour of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – This year’s Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women’s race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year.

Organizers revealed the route Tuesday, along with announcing that Jens Voigt, Freddie Rodriguez and three-time Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong will serve as ambassadors.

After the opening circuit stage in Sacramento on May 14, the men’s race takes riders from Modesto to San Jose, Pismo Beach to Morro Bay, Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita and up the iconic climb of Mt. Baldy. There is also a time trial at Big Bear Lake before the final stage to Pasadena.

The women’s race, which begins May 11 in South Lake Tahoe, became the only U.S. race on this year’s WorldTour calendar when the Philly Cycling Classic was canceled last month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

