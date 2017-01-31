BREAKING: Tower Bridge is closed as police investigate a protester claiming to have some sort of device.

RUMOR: DeMarcus Cousins In Discussion For Phoenix Trade

January 31, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Basketball, DeMarcus Cousins, DMC, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings, trade, trade rumors

The trade deadline is coming up fast, and rumor has it that the Phoenix Suns are talking to the Sacramento Kings about DeMarcus Cousins.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported the discussion. If this went through, Cousins would go to Phoenix while Sacramento would get T.J. Warren, Alex Len and a 2017 1st Round pick. Cousins would come in as the highest scorer, best shot blocker, and second best rebounder behind Tyson Chandler.

Should the Kings trade Cousins? See the tweet below.

 

