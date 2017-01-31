Teens, Age 15 And 17, Remain In Critical Condition After Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two teens remain in critical condition after a shooting in Stockton Monday evening.
The scene was along the 7700 block of Santa Ines Court. Stockton police say they responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. and found the two teens in the roadway.
Both teens, aged 15 and 17, had been shot. They were taken the hospital in critical condition and remain hospitalized, police said on Tuesday.
Police do not know if the shooting is gang-related.
Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been given. They reportedly got away from the scene riding on bicycles.