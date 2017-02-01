Day 2 From Radio Row; The Drive – 02/01/17

February 1, 2017 9:46 AM
HOUR 1:

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dave, Kayte, and Nate share stories from the first night in Houston for Super Bowl 51. Then, Morning Brew featuring the Sacramento Kings ending their long road trip in Houston, the Las Vegas group loosing their grip on the Raiders, and Charles Barkley vs LeBron James. The gang talk about the news involving the Sacramento Republic FC and their attempted MLS expansion that surfaced yesterday. Finally, Erin Coscarelli of the NFL Network joins The Drive for a few minutes.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Erin Coscarelli interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 07: NFL analyst and radio host Boomer Esiason attends the 2016 CLIO Sports Awards at Capitale on July 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate break down the Kings’ embarrassing loss to the Rockets last night before 4 Down Territory featuring Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, the Buffalo Bills, and the Oakland Raiders. CBS’ Boomer Esiason joins The Drive from radio row in Houston. After Boomer, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Mary Lou Retton spends some time on the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Boomer Esiason interview here:

Listen to the Mary Lou Retton interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

LOS ANGELES, CA: James Lofton of the Los Angeles Raiders celebrates TD againsrt the Chicago Bears at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)

8 time NFL Pro Bowler James Lofton joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate on radio row. Former NFL offensive lineman Tony Boselli spends some time on The Drive talking about his playing days and the league today. Finally, the gang wrap up the show with more radio row stories.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the James Lofton interview here:

Listen to the Tony Boselli interview here:

