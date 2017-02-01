HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate share stories from the first night in Houston for Super Bowl 51. Then, Morning Brew featuring the Sacramento Kings ending their long road trip in Houston, the Las Vegas group loosing their grip on the Raiders, and Charles Barkley vs LeBron James. The gang talk about the news involving the Sacramento Republic FC and their attempted MLS expansion that surfaced yesterday. Finally, Erin Coscarelli of the NFL Network joins The Drive for a few minutes.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate break down the Kings’ embarrassing loss to the Rockets last night before 4 Down Territory featuring Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, the Buffalo Bills, and the Oakland Raiders. CBS’ Boomer Esiason joins The Drive from radio row in Houston. After Boomer, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Mary Lou Retton spends some time on the show.

HOUR 3:

8 time NFL Pro Bowler James Lofton joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate on radio row. Former NFL offensive lineman Tony Boselli spends some time on The Drive talking about his playing days and the league today. Finally, the gang wrap up the show with more radio row stories.

