Folsom Detectives Searching For More Victims Of Child Exploitation Suspect

February 1, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Detectives are looking for more possible victims of a man suspected of child exploitation.

Stockton resident Chris Cote, 31, was arrested back in November 2016 and booked at Sacramento County Jail. He’s accused of enticing underage girls on social media, trying to get them to meet him.

Detectives believe Cote tried to entice girls from all around California, including in the Sacramento Valley, Bay Area and Central Valley.

In nearly all of his alleged contacts with girls, detectives say he opened with the line “Geeez wow you have such a ridiculously cute face. With a face like THAT you could make some serious money! I’d love to give that a try!”

Cote used many different names during the alleged incidents, detectives say.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know came in contact with Cote can contact detectives at (916) 351-3323.

Cote is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

