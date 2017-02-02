Wanted: Bouquet Bandits

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies say a man used a bouquet of flowers to get a woman to open her door and then robbed her in front of children.

“I think we just had a false sense of security here,” said Janice Palomo who lives nearby, adding it’s a neighborhood.

It happened on Frances Drive Wednesday afternoon in Roseville.

Off camera the victim tells me the terrifying experience.

Once the door was open, the man pushed through claiming to be with the D.E.A and once inside, pointed a gun at her small children.

That’s when she said a second suspect came in, covering his face and claiming to kill them unless she gave up a safe.

“I couldn’t believe it even when they were telling me what happened,” said Palomo.

While nobody was physically hurt, she fears that’s only part of it.

“Emotionally, I feel like there are many scars that will remain because this is stuff that happens in the movies not real life,” she said.

Deputies say no matter where you live, you should always be cautious to strangers.

“No matter what time of year you shouldn’t open your door even if he knows your name,” said Dena Erwin with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators are looking for the two men and a white Ford pickup truck detectives believe one of them was driving.

“We are hot on these guys trail. We really want to find them because this is really unusual for Placer County,” said Erwin.

They hope someone recognizes the men in these picture and get them out of homes and behind bars.

If you have any information, call the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. You could receive up to $1,000 for help leading to an arrest.