Mayor Steinberg and Sacramento Republic Release Statements After 4 Hour Meeting

SACRAMENTO, CA- (CBS 13)- The following statements were released after a 4 hour meeting where Mayor Steinberg, Kevin Nagle and Warren Smith met to discuss Sacramento’s Bid to obtain a Major Leagues Soccer Team.
Today Mayor Steinberg released the following statement:
“We have made tremendous progress. We are getting together tomorrow afternoon and I am confident that we will reach a positive resolution, one that will be great for Sacramento.”
The Mayor’s office also released the following joint statement from Kevin Nagle and Warren Smith:
“We want to thank Mayor Steinberg for helping us meet on these very important sets of issues. We look forward to continuing this discussion tomorrow afternoon with the Mayor and are committed to delivering for the Sacramento region.”
The Sacramento Republic released this comment: