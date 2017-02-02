New Warning System to Help Save Firefighter Lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS 13) – The city of Sacramento looking to prevent deadly traps for city firefighters after a dangerous fire nearly killed a crew back in 2008. Now the city has a new warning system to alert crews about what they’re walking into.

“That was a real close call for us,” said Chris Harvey, Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson. “It’s a day that still really lives in the memories a lot in this department.”

A structure fire on 65th street turned into a fight for their lives for three firefighters when they encountered an older type of roof called a truss. It was a popular 20th century design with long wooden beams resembling a web.

“It significantly weakened that roof to the point that the roof did collapse,” Harvey said.

Typically, one team of firefighters heads to the roof to ventilate the structure allowing the smoke to escape and making it safer for ground crews to enter. But on that day in 2008, firefighters had no idea what kind of roof they were dealing with.

“Firefighters already generally make an effort to identify those buildings in their district that have these kind of lightweight trusses but you can’t always get all of them,” Harvey said.

The dangerous roof gave way, stranding three firefighters, who saved themselves by clinging to the top of the wall until other firefighters were able to rescue them.

Now, new city law requires building owners to mount this type of placard on any building with a truss roof.

“It’ll be identifiable to the fire department and to the firefighters when they arrive,” said Fire Marshall Jason Lee.

According to Lee, the signs will start going up in the next year during annual building inspections.

If these firefighters had had those placards in 2008, they would have likely changed their approach from the beginning and never set foot on top of the building. Now, they will have an early warning sign.

“This will definitely save lives,” Lee said.

None of the three firefighters were injured and all remain on duty with the department today. Sacramento is one of the first cities in the area to require these placards.