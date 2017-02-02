Sierra Snowpack Measures At 173 Percent Of Average

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS/AP) – The state’s snowpack measured Thursday at a drought-busting 173 percent of average in the Sierra Nevada — the highest measurement of its kind since 1995.
Storms that brought California almost a year’s worth of snow and rain in a single month are helping the state retreat from its more than 5-year-drought, water experts say.
Typically, snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains during winter storms provide a third of the state’s water through the year as the drifts melt.
State water officials, who lifted the statewide conservation mandate as the drought eased, say Brown’s administration likely will wait for a final seasonal snow survey in April before deciding whether to officially end the state drought emergency.
