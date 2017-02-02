Throwback Thursday: Top Memes From Super Bowl 50

February 2, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Cam Newton, Eli Manning, Memes, NFL, Peyton Manning, Sports 1140 KHTK, Super Bowl 50

The Internet is obsessed with memes, and rightly so. Memes can take an already funny moment, like Eli Manning’s face during the Super Bowl, and make thousands of jokes out of it.

Or, a meme can make a not-so-funny moment, like Cam Newton walking out of a press conference, and turn it into something entertaining.

Take a look at the top five memes from Super Bowl 50:

(There were far too many to choose from.)

1. “The Eli Face”

 

2. Cam Newton Loves Giving Footballs Out

3. Sad, But True

4. Cam Had This One Coming

5. Conan O’Brien Takes A Jab At Cam

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia