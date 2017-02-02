Throwback Thursday: Top Memes From Super Bowl 50

The Internet is obsessed with memes, and rightly so. Memes can take an already funny moment, like Eli Manning’s face during the Super Bowl, and make thousands of jokes out of it.
Or, a meme can make a not-so-funny moment, like Cam Newton walking out of a press conference, and turn it into something entertaining.
Take a look at the top five memes from Super Bowl 50:
(There were far too many to choose from.)
1. “The Eli Face”
Eli Manning.. pic.twitter.com/u9JUxkMyHK
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 8, 2016
2. Cam Newton Loves Giving Footballs Out
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 8, 2016
3. Sad, But True
#puppybabymonkeypic.twitter.com/iSNdEIKVsv
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 9, 2016
4. Cam Had This One Coming
A classic. pic.twitter.com/ze2R8K5Wdj
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 10, 2016
5. Conan O’Brien Takes A Jab At Cam
.@ConanOBrien‘s a savage!! pic.twitter.com/BPkWPEftVY
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 11, 2016