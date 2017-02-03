Roseville Police: Man Threatened Family, Now In Standoff With Officers

February 3, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: roseville

12:30 p.m. Update: Police say the suspect was taken into custody shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Previous story below:

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are in a standoff with a man who won’t allegedly threatened his family.

The scene is along the 1000 block of Sandringham Way.

Roseville police responded to the scene late Friday morning on a report of a man who allegedly threatened his family with a knife.

All people are out of the home now except for the man. No firearms are known to be in the house, police say.

Police say one person was treated at the scene for a minor laceration.

