‘Thank You Obama’ Clothing Line Debuts

February 3, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama

Chance the Rapper is modeling a clothing line based on a fellow famous Chicagoan, former President Barack Obama.

Chance tweeted out photos of himself Thursday wearing Obama-themed clothing made by Joe Fresh Goods’ “Thank You Obama” line. Some of the items include a T-shirt imprinted with name of Obama’s daughter, Malia, and a basketball jersey with the number 44, in honor of the 44th president.

Chance has been a strong supporter of Obama. He has attended parties at the White House and appeared with Obama at last year’s National Christmas Tree lighting. He also appeared on the campaign trail last year to urge voters to back Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia