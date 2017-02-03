TRENDING TOPICS: High PG&E Heating Bills | Human Trafficking | Mosques Vandalized | Heart-Healthy Nutrition
The Best in the World at What He Does: The Lo-Down 2/3

February 3, 2017 5:41 PM
Hour 1

 

Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons react after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Julio Jones and Matt Ryan (Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday. Next, Kyle Hightower, AP Reporter for the New England Patriots.  The guys finished the hour talking some NBA, specifically the crazy game between the Hawks and Rockets last night.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

George Rose/Getty Images

George Rose/Getty Images

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Johnny Manziel’s “celebrity” status and then got in to “Three The Hard Way.”  That led to a longer discussion about the guys favorite Super Bowls.  The guys then debated who was the better the quarterback Tom Brady or Joe Montana.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Cari Champion, SportsCenter Coast to Coast, to talk to the guys about this Sunday’s Super Bowl and some of the big sports stories of the year.  Next, the guys talked about people singing the National Anthem and how amazing they have been in the past, and some of the more non-amazing performances.  The guys then ended the hour by giving their picks for who is going to win the Super Bowl.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM

Listen to hour three here:

