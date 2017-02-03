The Best in the World at What He Does: The Lo-Down 2/3

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday. Next, Kyle Hightower, AP Reporter for the New England Patriots. The guys finished the hour talking some NBA, specifically the crazy game between the Hawks and Rockets last night.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about Johnny Manziel's "celebrity" status and then got in to "Three The Hard Way." That led to a longer discussion about the guys favorite Super Bowls. The guys then debated who was the better the quarterback Tom Brady or Joe Montana.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Cari Champion, SportsCenter Coast to Coast, to talk to the guys about this Sunday's Super Bowl and some of the big sports stories of the year. Next, the guys talked about people singing the National Anthem and how amazing they have been in the past, and some of the more non-amazing performances. The guys then ended the hour by giving their picks for who is going to win the Super Bowl.

