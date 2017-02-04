Sacramento Republic Is Potential Major League Soccer Team

February 4, 2017 11:02 AM

Sacramento, CA (CBS13)- Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced an agreement in principle regarding the acquisition of Sacramento Republic FC by Sac Soccer and Entertainment Holdings unite for the upcoming expansion process with the Major League Soccer.

In a statement, Mayor Steinberg said “I am extremely pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle that ensures Sacramento Republic FC will be the future of MLS for Sacramento. I thank all involved for their commitment to our city and for putting the public first. By working together, we have the strongest bid and are committed to ensuring Sacramento Republic FC becomes the next MLS team,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.”

Sacramento Soccer Summit is focused on bringing Sacramento Republic FC to Major League Soccer.

After two weeks of negotiations held by Mayor Steinberg, Sacramento Republic FC will become the name and brand of Sacramento’s potential Major League Soccer team.  Warren Smith, owner of USL franchise, will continue to operate it until the start of MLS play. Once MLS play begins, Kevin Nagle and SSEH will become the owners of the team. Nagle and SSEH will continue to lead the MLS expansion bid process, including ongoing progress on a proposed MLS stadium at the downtown Railyards.
The parties will draft and execute definitive documents in the coming weeks.
The MLS expansion process is currently ongoing. On January 31, SSEH submitted an expansion application to MLS on behalf of Sacramento. SSEH considered a leading contender for one of the next two expansion teams awarded by MLS. MLS has said that it intends to announce its next two expansion teams in 2017 with those teams beginning play in 2020.

 

 

 

