A Break In Resulted In Suspect’s Death

February 5, 2017 8:00 AM

Modesto, CA (CBS13)- Saturday evening, Modesto Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired in the 4100 Block of Alexandra Court in Modesto.

A man allegedly forced his way into the residence with several people inside. The suspect fired multiple rounds of shots, but no one was injured.

A victim inside the home attempted to subdue the suspect and free him from the gun. During the struggle, the suspect lost consciousness and died at the scene.

The suspect has not been identified yet.

