Domestic Disturbance Turned Fatal

Modesto, CA (CBS13)- Saturday around 4 p.m., Modesto Police Department were dispatched to 4100 Block of Alexandra Court in Modesto for a domestic disturbance call and reports of shots fired.
Rick Foreman, 53, forced his way into his estranged wife’s residence while she, and several other family members, were home. Foreman, holding a gun, started up the stairs to a room where his estranged wife was hiding. He was confronted by a family member that turned into verbal altercation. Foreman fired the gun but did not strike anybody. Family member struggled to subdue Foreman and secure the gun when additional gun shots were fired. Foreman then lost consciousness.
Emergency personal began life-saving measures upon arrival, but their attempts were unsuccessful and foreman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation on going. No arrests are made at this time.